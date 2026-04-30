Obituary: Roger Duane Peterson

Roger Duane Peterson, 83, of Lincoln, Montana, passed away on April 14, 2026. He was born on November 24, 1942, in Great Falls, Montana.

Roger’s family moved to California when he was in high school. After finishing trade school and his plumbing apprenticeship, Roger played a significant role as a plumber/pipe Fitter in the dry docking of Queen Mary in Long Beach, California.

Roger later moved to Lincoln, Montana, where his younger brother Denny had moved. He purchased a logging truck, which he drove after learning how to operate and secure the load. He also worked in new construction as a plumber, including updating the Governor’s Mansion in Helena. Searching for another adventure, he purchased The Green Serpent Bar, now known as the Wilderness Bar. His time in Lincoln was filled with hunting, fishing, and enjoying the great outdoors.

After figuring out the bar business was not suited for him, he decided to move back to California. Roger married the love of his life, Sherry, in 1980. Together they shared many years of love, life, and adventure. Roger went back to what he knew best and built a successful new construction plumbing business, which he maintained for many years. He also worked for his brother Gary’s company, Automatic Fire Sprinklers inc. Overseeing the projects and then as the senior estimator.

After retiring, Roger and Sherry returned to his home state of Montana in 2009, where his brother Denny had also returned from the hustle and bustle of California. Back in Lincoln, Roger enjoyed woodworking, home improvements, various projects, fishing, and all that Montana has to offer. Living out his final days there allowed him to enjoy the seasons he had missed, watch wildlife from his front porch, take drives in the mountains, and looked forward to visits with friends and family.

He is survived by his wife, Sherry Peterson; his brother, Gary Peterson and wife Tammy; and his children, Vance Peterson (Jackie), Debbie Ganske (Lorin), and Amy Miller (Jack). He was a grandfather to Ryan, Brooke, Jason, Faith, Jaden, Ally, Brandon, and Makenna, and a proud great-grandfather to Evelyn and Andrew.

Roger was preceded in death by his parents, Buck and Winkie Peterson, and his siblings, Terry, Karen, and Denny.

There will be no service; a small family memorial will be held this summer.

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