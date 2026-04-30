Obituary: Terry Lynne Lindseth-Pippin

Terry Lynne Lindseth, 71, of Great Falls, Montana, passed away surrounded by loved ones on April 6, 2026, at Benefis Hospital.

A celebration of Terry’s life will be held at 2:00 PM on May 17, 2026, at The Do Bar, 1800 3rd Street NW in Great Falls.

Terry was born on February 21, 1955, in Livingston, Montana, to Richard and Eleanore (Hedlund) Taylor. She married George “Butch” Lindseth on December 21, 1973. Terry immediately welcomed his son, Brian, as her own. Their daughter, Bejay, was born just 10 months later, followed by their son, Brock three years after.

Terry dedicated much of her life to raising her family. As a stay-at-home mom, she also worked part-time jobs here and there, always keeping busy. She supported her husband’s career as an NC programmer, which led the family on many moves across the country—and even an unforgettable adventure sailing to Alaska with their three young children.

Terry had a true adventurous spirit and a love for travel. She lived overseas at different times in Belgium, Japan, and Tel Aviv, Isreal, embracing new cultures and experiences along the way.

In 2002, Terry lost the love of her life, Butch. She later married David Pippin in 2004, and together they enjoyed a peaceful life filled with camping and boating around Montana, often accompanied by their beloved yellow lab, Murphy. They made their home in Fort Benton. After David’s passing in 2018, Terry returned to Great Falls.

In her later years, Terry cherished time spent with her children, and her grandsons, Boedy and Brandon. She adored Boedy’s fiancée, Hanna Shermele. Terry had a deep love for animals, especially her rescue dogs, Gracie and Sallie.

Terry was known for her love of cooking and often entered local competitions, proudly earning bragging rights more than once. She was generous to a fault, always willing to give—even when she had little herself. And if you knew Terry, you knew she didn’t come with a filter—she’d tell you exactly how she felt, when she felt it… and if you weren’t ready for it, well, that was probably on you.

A fighter to the end, Terry overcame both breast and lung cancer, showing strength and resilience that inspired those around her. While her passing leaves a deep void, there is comfort in knowing she is now reunited with the love of her life, Butch—likely picking up right where they left off.

She is survived by her son, Brian Lindseth of Federal Way, Washington; daughter, Bejay Lindseth and son-in-law, Bret Walker of Great Falls; son, Brock Lindseth of Great Falls; and grandsons, Boedy Walker of Bozeman and Brandon Walker of Great Falls.

With an adventurous heart, a little bit of mischief, and a smile that said she knew something you didn’t, Terry lived a life full of stories, laughter, and unforgettable moments.

To share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.