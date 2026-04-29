Obituary: John Boll

John Boll, aged 58, passed away suddenly, leaving behind a legacy of hard work, dedication, and a love for life’s simple joys.

Born in Maryland, John carried his roots with him throughout a life that took him across the country and around the world. His journey led him to Colorado, Dubai, and ultimately to Montana, a place he truly loved and felt at home.

John was the beloved son of the late Janice Boll and a caring brother to Lisa, Susan, and Pete. He was a proud and devoted uncle to Sydney, Julian, Mason, and Maddie, who will remember him for his steady presence and quiet strength.

Known for his strong work ethic, John built a successful career in gym management, where he earned respect for his leadership, reliability, and commitment to excellence. He took pride in his work and in helping others grow.

Outside of work, John found happiness in traveling and exploring new places. He had a deep love for his dog, who was a constant companion and source of comfort.

John will be remembered for his determination, his loyalty to family, and the way he embraced life wherever it took him. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.