Obituary: Linda May Palmer

Linda May Palmer (Kresanck) passed away on January 1, 2026 at the St. George Regional Hospital in St. George, Utah.

Linda was born on May 27, 1960 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Richard and Miya Kresanck.

Linda married Bryan Palmer on May 7, 2005 in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. Bryan and Linda lived in Great Falls, Montana for several years before moving to St. George, Utah to a warmer climate. Bryan and Linda lived the American dream traveling the USA, attending many sporting events, concerts and just enjoying life with the kids & grandkids and friends.

Linda worked at Sambo's Restaurant, Buttreis Bakery, Pierces Dodge City and Benefis Hospital in Great Falls, Montana. Linda also worked as a hostess in St. George, Utah, and then retired.

Linda loved playing softball, bingo with her mom, friends and family. Sitting around campfires spending time with her family and friends. Linda was always up for a road trip and most of all shopping. Linda's smile, laugh and heart will be dearly missed and never forgotten. There will always be a special place in all our hearts for her.

Linda is survived by her daughter Melissa Weaver, her son's Michael and Daniel (Katie) Widenhofer, stepson Brady Palmer (Lindsey), Bryan's stepson Zac (Krystal) Younger, sister Patty Holskey and two nieces. Aunt Nancy and many cousins in Wisconsin, 9 grandchildren (Gramma's little angels) and her husband Bryan Palmer.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents Richard Sr. and Miya Kresanek, Brother's George and Richard Jr., mother-in-law Doreen Palmer, and late husband Ralph P. Widenhofer Jr.

Love you always and forever, your family!

A Celebration of Life will be held in Great Falls, Montana on July 11, 2026 at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Great Falls, Montana at 11:00am.

To share condolences, click here to visit the McMillan Funeral Home website.