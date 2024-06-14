Obituary: Alva Iverson

Alva Marie Iverson went to sleep in Jesus on February 10, 2024, at the age of 92. She was at her beloved home and surrounded by her cherished family.

Alva was born September 7,1931, to Fred and Annie Hanson in Great Falls, Montana. She attended Roosevelt Elementary, Paris Gibson Junior High, and graduated from Great Falls High in 1949.

Alva married the love of her life, Gene Iverson, on June 9,1949 and they shared 58 years of marriage as best friends with rarely a day apart. They worked side by side and raised their three adored children on the family ranch and farm in Eden.

Alva loved horses and they loved her. She had a way with all animals and Gene brought many orphans home for her to care for. There was never a dull moment between the farm and ranch work, animals, and all the family and friends she hosted during the summers. Whether it was her egg route or feeding her family, she did all with a perseverance and love that has inspired many. She was still plowing fields into her late 70’s and took a 4-wheeler ride to see how the harvest was progressing at the age of 92.

Alva is survived by her son,Terry (Sheri) Iverson; daughters, Diane Iverson and Debbie (Joe) Hepp; granddaughters, Larissa (Lowell) Harris and Mindy (Ryan) Thompson; grandson, Brett (Kaytie) Iverson; great grandsons, Casen and Holden Harris; and great granddaughters, Lizzie and Abby Iverson, all of Great Falls. She also leaves behind many special nieces, nephews, and friends.

