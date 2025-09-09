Obituary: Amanda Camille Hendrix

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Amanda Camille Hendrix, lovingly known as “Camille,” on August 29, 2025, at the age of 41, in Great Falls, Montana. A Memorial Service will be held at Croxford Funeral Home on Saturday, September 27th, 2025, at 1:00 PM, with a reception to follow at the Staybridge Suites, 201 3rd St. NW.

Camille was born on August 26, 1984, in Alabama and raised in Tuscaloosa by her devoted mother, Cindy Williams. She attended Tuscaloosa County High School, where her strong spirit and gentle soul began to shine through at an early age.

In 2002, Camille answered a higher calling and joined the United States Air Force. She served with honor and courage for nine years, including deployments to Turkey and Iraq. During her service, she rose to the rank of Staff Sergeant and was ultimately stationed at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls, Montana, where she would eventually build her life after receiving an honorable discharge in 2011.

Her military career was decorated with numerous honors, including the Air Force Commendation Medal, Air Force Achievement Medal, AF Outstanding Unit Award with three Oak Leaf Clusters, and many more. These commendations are a testament to her unwavering dedication, strength, and integrity. Camille’s service to her country was not just a career, it was a reflection of the loyalty and courage she carried in every part of her life.

After her military service, Camille pursued higher education and was just a few credits shy of completing her bachelor’s degree in environmental science. Her intellectual curiosity led her to continue studying independently, with deep passion for herbology, mysticism, and spiritual traditions. Her knowledge of plants, crystals, and Norse mythology was profound, and for those who knew her, it was no surprise that the natural world felt like her true home. The forest was her sanctuary, and her connection to the earth was as strong as her connection to people.

Camille held various civilian jobs, including construction, tire maintenance, and customer service, until she was placed on permanent disability in 2022. Despite the challenges she faced, Camille never let adversity dull her radiant spirit. She remained curious, compassionate, and deeply grounded in her unique spiritual path. Her strength lived not just in what she endured, but in the love and kindness she showed others every day.

To know Camille was to love her. She was humble, gentle, and wise beyond her years. She had a quiet magic about her, a peaceful presence that made others feel seen and safe. Whether through a warm conversation, a shared walk in the woods, or a lesson in herbal healing, Camille touched countless lives in quiet, beautiful ways.

As she often said with a soft smile, “It is what it is.” Camille accepted life with grace, and she lived it on her own terms, with authenticity, warmth, and love.

Camille is survived by her beloved wife, Chris Nelson (Great Falls, MT); her cherished child, McKenzie “Jack Isaac” Urban (Great Falls, MT); her siblings, Katie Huff (Alabama) and Casey Hendrix (Colorado); her grandparents, Dorothy and Alton Williams (Alabama); and her aunts, Elizabeth Hendrix (Virginia) and Stephanie Poole (Alabama), along with numerous cousins and extended family, most of whom reside in Alabama and her beloved Mare Squad.

She is preceded in death by her dear mother, Cindy Williams; her uncle, Mike Williams; and her paternal grandparents, Evelyn Jacobs Hendrix and Lawrence Thomson Hendrix.

Camille’s physical presence may be gone, but her soul lives on in the people she loved the earth she honored, and the quiet wisdom she shared with the world. Her legacy is one of service, spirit, and compassion.

She will be deeply missed, and forever remembered

