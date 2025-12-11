Obituary: Rebecca "Becky" Nash

Rebecca “Becky” L. Nash passed away peacefully at home on December 1st, 2025, in Great Falls, Montana at the age of 77. A Memorial Service will be held for her at Croxford Funeral Home on January 9th, 2026, at 11AM with a Graveside Service to follow at Highland Cemetery.

Becky was born in Browning, Montana, on August 31st, 1948, to Frank Henry and Violet Henry. She graduated from Box Elder High School. After graduating high school, she completed two years of college. Becky lived in Helena and Billings before settling down in Great Falls.

Becky took a job at Walmart in Helena which led to her transfer and helping to open the first Walmart in Great Falls. This opportunity also led her to becoming a cash office manager, which she did until she retired in 2019. The most important job Becky held was being a mom to her two sons, Jay and Jon. When Jon was little, his dad hurt his back, so Becky took a job flagging cars on McDonald Pass, west of Helena. For days she would come home all dirty and bundled up in work clothes, and Jon didn’t know who it was and would burst into tears; he had never seen his mom in that attire. But what Jay realizes now and never realized before was that their mother was going to do whatever it took to provide for her family. She is remembered for having a love so strong to provide for her sons, that nothing got in her way.

She had many things she loved, but her favorite thing to do was smoking cigarettes (lol). Ceramics, reading, playing cards and watching sporting events of all her family’s kids were all things Becky enjoyed. She was also extremely passionate about cooking frybread and chili. Becky loved to cook so much that she would never miss the opportunity to bake around the holidays and send her friend’s packages full of Christmas goodies.

Becky was preceded in death by Marlene Parisian, her parents, Frank and Violet Henry; brothers, Bud Cobell, Sam Cobell, Bill Cobell, Myron Cobell and Frank Henry Jr.

She is survived by her sons, Jay R. Nash and Jon J. Nash; sisters, Gaye (Lloyd) Sunchild and Donna (Jonny) RainingBird; and brothers, Ronnie Jo (Kathy) Henry and Tim Henry.

