Obituary: Anna Marie Cox

Anna Marie Cox, age 85, passed away Monday, July 29, 2024, of natural causes in Great Falls, MT. She was surrounded by family in her final hours. Anna was born December 15, 1938, to Armand and Helen Crooks. She was a graduate of Pleasant Hill High School in 1957.

Anna married Dennis Baca September 27, 1957, and together they welcomed two children, David and Teri. As a family they spent a lot of time at the racetrack and in the ocean. Anna and Dennis later divorced.

Anna later met the love of her life, Jim Cox. They married on October 14, 1979. With this marriage she gained an additional 7 children that she loved and treated as her own.

Throughout the years, Anna worked as a house cleaner as well as a cashier at Lucky Stores. However, her most beloved job was being a mother. Anna also enjoyed fishing while she lived in California, she even reeled in a sturgeon!

After spending her whole life in California, Anna and Jim retired and moved to Lincoln, MT in 1999. After arriving in Lincoln, her and Jim build their home together. While living there, Anna spent most of her time in the yard or with her eyes buried in a book. She loved to decorate her outside wagon for every holiday. In 2018 they moved to Great Falls, MT.

She is survived by her sister Patty Segelstrom; sons David (Michelle) Baca, Jimmy (Lonette) Cox, Tom (Chandra) Cox, Tim (Mary) Cox; daughters Mary (Joe) Formusa, Kathleen Cox, and SueAnn Schrader; many grandchildren and many great grandchildren.

