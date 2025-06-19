Obituary: Anthony "Tony" Piccono

On Father’s Day, June 15, 2025, Anthony “Tony” Piccono passed away at the age of 69, surrounded by love and remembered for a life filled with heart, humor, and purpose. He was a man of quiet strength, deep kindness, and unwavering loyalty—and those lucky enough to know him will forever carry his spirit in their hearts.

Born on January 17, 1956, in Great Falls, Montana, Tony lived a life rooted in principle, guided by love, and filled with genuine joy. He graduated from Great Falls High School in 1974, where he wrestled for the Great Falls Bison. Tony was a natural athlete, with a determined spirit that followed him throughout his life.

After high school, he moved to Phoenix, Arizona, to study electronics at the DeVry Institute of Technology. Even before graduating, he was offered a job—jumpstarting a rewarding career in Silicon Valley during the tech boom. Tony worked for several innovative companies including Magnetic Peripherals, ISS Sperry Univac, and Technology for Communications International.

The true beginning of his greatest adventure came during his college years, when his brother Phil introduced him to a bright, kind-hearted woman named Diana. That blind date blossomed into a love story that spanned nearly 45 years of marriage. Their anniversary would have been celebrated this coming August 2nd.

Together, they raised their beloved daughter, Adrienne—Tony’s pride and joy. He lovingly called her “the kid,” “Jelly,” and “Baby.” From teaching her to fish at age four to being a steady, gentle presence through all of life’s seasons, Tony was the kind of father who led with love, patience, and strength.

In 1992, Tony was baptized Catholic at St. Martin’s in San Jose, California—an important step in his journey of faith. Just a couple of years later, he and his family returned to Montana, where he continued his career with Cherokee Communications, Montana Tunnels, and finally American Chemet, where he retired in 2021.

Tony embraced life in Montana to the fullest. Early mornings fishing at Black Sandy brought him peace. He ran in the Governor’s Cup and Ice Breaker races—his best 3-mile time was an impressive 18.3 minutes. He biked often, played pool with his brother Phil (they would compete in leagues), and teamed up with his brother-in-law, Fred, for a game of horseshoes.

A die-hard fan of the San Francisco 49ers, San Jose Sharks, and Star Trek, Tony especially loved 49ers tailgate parties—and had the unforgettable opportunity to meet Joe Montana. He also had a lifelong love for rock and roll, often playing it in the background while hosting family and friends. Tony had a passion for wine tasting with Diana in Northern California (though he always refused to drink Merlot). He enjoyed the experience, and the memories made along the way.

He also had a deep love for storytelling. Tony wrote and published a book titled: “The Simple Man,” capturing the things that meant the most to him: faith, family, and fishing. That title truly reflected who he was—a man who found meaning in the little things and lived life to the fullest.

Family traditions were especially important to Tony. He looked forward to Christmastime gatherings, filled with laughter and a long-standing gag gift exchange. One of his favorite traditions was the annual passing of a decades old tin (containing the original hard candy)-a symbol of the humor and closeness his family shared.

Tony was a devoted husband, a proud father, a loving brother, a faithful friend, and a man of deep principle. He is survived by his wife, Diana; his daughter, Adrienne; his brother, Phil (Cara) Piccono; his sisters, Rhonda (Dave) Hiskey and Donna (Andy) Lee; and his many cherished nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Annette (Walker) and Dominic Piccono.

Tony leaves behind a life well lived and a legacy of love, humor, and grace. Those who knew him will carry his memory as a reminder to live simply, love deeply, and laugh often.

“Death is that state in which one exists only in the memory of others, which is why it is not an end. No goodbyes, just good memories.” – Excerpt from Star Trek

A funeral Mass will be held at St. Ann’s Cathedral on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, at 1:30 p.m. with the viewing beginning at 1:00 p.m.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.