Obituary: Donald Keith MacCallum Jr.

Donald K. MacCallum Jr. passed away peacefully on July 26, 2025, in Great Falls, Montana. Per Don’s wishes, no formal services will be held. Instead, his loved ones will honor him in a way that truly reflects his spirit—by returning him to the mountains he loved so dearly, where he found his greatest peace and happiness.

Don was born on May 12, 1956, in Landstuhl, Germany, to Donald MacCallum Sr. and Marie (Goodan) Brauer. The family later made their home in Great Falls, Montana, where Don was raised alongside his siblings. He graduated from Great Falls High School in 1974 and, though he briefly lived in Greybull, Wyoming, Great Falls remained the place he called home for most of his life.

Don attended trade school to become an electrician, but his true calling was in working with his hands—he spent the majority of his career as a skilled carpenter and later worked in maintenance. During his time in Wyoming, he also worked on the oil fields, never shying away from hard work or a challenge.

An avid outdoorsman, Don had a deep love for nature and adventure. He was happiest when hunting, fishing, camping, riding dirt bikes, or snowmobiling. One of his proudest accomplishments was receiving a record award for a black bear taken with a bow—an achievement that spoke to both his patience and passion.

Wherever Don went, his faithful dog Isabelle, lovingly called "Izzy," was always by his side. He shared an unbreakable bond with her and treasured her companionship. But above all else, Don cherished his role as a grandfather. He adored his grandchildren and spent countless hours with them—watching movies, sharing stories, and creating memories that will be held close forever.

Don is survived by his son, Scott MacCallum; his sisters, Linda Haack, Robyn Bush, and Debra Vanhorn; his brothers, David Rivette, Marc MacCallum, and Chris MacCallum; and his beloved grandchildren, Alinity MacCallum (age 5), Castiel MacCallum (age 3), and Kaeva MacCallum (2 months). His presence in their lives was a true blessing, and his love will live on through them.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald MacCallum Sr. and Marie (Goodan) Brauer.

Though he may no longer walk beside us, Don’s memory lives on in the mountains, the wild places he loved, and in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. He will be deeply missed.

