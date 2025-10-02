Obituary: Archie D. Castle

Archie D. Castle, aged 77, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, September 28, 2025, in Great Falls, Montana, surrounded by loved ones. He was born on May 16, 1948, in Glasgow, Montana, to Archie and Sophie Castle.

Archie, a retired custodian was a member of the LDS church. He was very outgoing and well liked. His favorite hobby was fishing; he couldn’t wait to be back on the Milk River.

He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Lillian, Alfred and William.

He is survived by many family and friends all over this great country.

A small celebration of life will be held at Austin Hall, 1622 3rd Ave N, Great Falls, Montana. It will be on the first floor of the building on Thursday, October 2, 2025, at 2:00 p.m.

