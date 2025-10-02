Obituary: Lester Lee Lippert

Long time Carter area farmer and rancher, Lester Lee Lippert, passed away at the age of 93 of natural causes on September 26, 2025, in Great Falls, MT.

Born on June 22, 1932, to John P. and Elizabeth (Sandmeyer) Lippert, Lester grew up on the farm north of Carter where his dad homesteaded and he learned the value of hard work and a deep respect for the land.

Upon graduating from Fort Benton High School in 1950, he went for Army physical, but due to a heart murmur, he never passed the physical. He returned to the farm where he farmed and ranched alongside his brother, Harold, and his dad.

He married Sadie Schmasow on January 27, 1951, a loving union that would span 72 years until her passing in 2023. Together they continued running the family farm, raising grain, livestock, and three little farmhands, Alan, Diane, and Keith, all who have successfully continued the family farming and ranching legacy.

After years of farming, Lester handed the reins over to his son, Alan, and he and Sadie officially “retired” and moved to Fort Benton.

Lester was a devoted family man with a great sense of humor. He loved spending time with family and looked forward to every moment with his kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids. He enjoyed travels, good times with friends, dressing up, and of course, the holidays with his family. Christmas Eve was his favorite as he and Sadie hosted a festive dinner celebration filled with love, laughter, and great food.

As a proud dad, he took great care to instill a strong work ethic, a sense of responsibility, and an abiding belief in the importance of family, values that remain at the heart of their lives today.

Lester was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife, Sadie; brothers, Johnny and Harold Lippert and Robert Nelson; and sisters, Doris (Nelson) Overtholser and Violett (Lippert) Grossman. He is survived by his children, Alan (Karen) Lippert, Diane (Glen) Worrall, and Keith (Colleen) Lippert; 5 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

He would always relay to this family when he passed that we were to “keep his obituary short” so we have tried to honor that as best as we can.

At his request, there will be no service. Memorials may be made to the Carter Fire Department.

