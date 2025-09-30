Obituary: Roger Ray Wilcox

Roger Ray Wilcox, aged 76, of Great Falls, MT passed away peacefully on September 22, 2025. While his family and friends mourn his passing, they also celebrate a life lived with generosity, humor, and a heart that touched everyone who knew him.

Born on September 30, 1948, and raised in Great Falls, Montana, Roger affectionately known as “Notch” to many was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Vietnam war working as a heavy equipment operator and later received an honorable discharge.

After his military service, Roger pursued his love for cooking, attending culinary school in Billings. He became a respected cook at the Pre-Release Center in Great Falls, where his famous three-egg omelets are still remembered fondly. His photo still hangs on the wall there, a reminder of the kindness and skill he brought to the kitchen.

Roger also worked as a porter at the Holiday Inn, where he built lasting friendships, and later at Bingo Bonanza, where he shared his easy smile and warm presence with many. Wherever he went, Notch had the gift of making people feel at home.

Beyond work, Notch found joy in life’s simple pleasures- long drives through the mountains with family or friends, afternoons at drag races and stock car shows, music that stirred his soul, and above all, time spent with those he loved. His big heart and welcoming spirit left an imprint on everyone he met.

Roger’s proudest role was as a father and grandfather. He is survived by his three children, Zak Wilcox (52), Cory Wilcox-Bush (48), and Maribeth Wilcox (46); and the mother of his children, Marilou Hatler (70). He was Grandpa to Erin Boldt, Blake Ray Wilcox, Akele Bush, Jaden Bush, and Kylee Bush. Was also known as “Grandpa Notch” to Bailey, Orion, and Tanner. He is also survived by his siblings, Alma Winberry, Dorothy McCartney, and Ed Davis. He is preceded in death by his father, Milton Wilcox; mother, Margaret Wilcox; brothers, Art Wilcox and Harry Wilcox; and his beloved partner, Linda Frye. Though gone, their memories and love surround him still.

Notch will be remembered for his quick sense of humor, his laughter and catchy nick names for people, but also for the way he brought people together around food and love. He especially enjoyed cooking “Notch Tacos” for everyone to share, turning a simple meal into a taco feast filled with joy and connections. His family and friends find comfort in knowing his legacy of kindness, humor, and togetherness will continue in their lives.

A celebration of Roger’s life will be held on Friday, October 3, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Black Eagle Community Center. Family and friends are warmly invited to gather, share memories, and honor Notch’s life.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.