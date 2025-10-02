Obituary: Michael Dale Schwartz

Michael Dale Schwartz, aged 73, of Wolf Creek, Montana, passed away at his home on September 27, 2025.

He was born on September 16, 1952, in Renton, Washington, to his parents, Faye Marie Hyde-Wagner and Elmer Harry Schwartz. Michael graduated from Foster High School in Tukwila, Washington, in 1970. Shortly after, he began a long and dedicated career in the garbage industry, working for nearly 30 years in various positions with Rabanco in Seattle, Washington.

Michael moved to Wolf Creek, where he became an active member of Dearborn Memorial Chapel. Known for his love of the outdoors, he enjoyed hunting, and he had a lifelong passion for cars.

Michael is survived by his wife, Naomi Jean Schwartz of Wolf Creek, Montana; daughter, Kimberly Faye Schwartz of Auburn, Washington; stepdaughter, Stacey Renee Hartshorn of Bouse, Arizona; son, Michael Dale Schwartz Jr. of Darrington, Washington; stepson, Alexander Conrad Lee of Sheridan, Wyoming; 1 sister in the Seattle Area; two brothers in the Seattle Area; and three grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Faye Marie Hyde-Wagner and Elmer Harry Schwartz; son, Brian David Schwartz; and stepdaughter, Echo Marie Grotz.

A visitation will be held at Dearborn Memorial Chapel on Friday, October 3, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. A funeral service will follow at Dearborn Memorial Chapel on Friday, October 3, 2025, at 3:00 p.m. with John Erickson, officiating.

