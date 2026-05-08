Obituary: Barbara E Kernaghan

It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Barbara E. Kernaghan. She passed peacefully on Saturday, May 2, 2026, at the Beehive Memory Care in Great Falls, MT.

She was born March 27, 1947, in the small village of Hermsdorf near Berlin Germany. She came to the US in 1961 and became a citizen in 1962. Barbara then moved to Great Falls, MT in 1978 where she remained until her passing.

Barbara cared a lot about the children in our community, especially those at the Children’s Receiving Home and Toby’s House. She would knit hats, gloves and scarves during the winter for them and those at the Cameron Center.

She was adopted into the Einan family after meeting John Einan Sr in 2004. She shared many vacations, holidays and family celebrations with them.

Barbara was proceeded in death by her son, Michael “Kenny” Hall; husband, Robert Kernaghan; parents, Gerd and Margrete Franke; sister, Northild; and later in life partner, John Einan Sr,

She is survived by her grandson, Nolan Hall; and surrogate family, John Jr. (Cyndie) Einan, Jerry (Sharon) Einan, Joy (Jeff) Lustgraaf and their families.

We would also like to acknowledge the incredible staff at Beehive Memory Care for all the love, support and care she has received over the past 2.5 years.

In lieu of flowers we suggest donating to the Toby’s House Crisis Nursery in Great Falls.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.