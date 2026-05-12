Obituary: Joseph R Goulet

Joseph R. Goulet, aged 94, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, at Peace Hospice in Great Falls, surrounded by his family. He was born August 30, 1931, in Rumford, Maine, to George and Mary Goulet. He enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1951 spending almost 3 years in Japan in support of the Korean war before completing his enlistment at Opheim AFB in March of 1955. Joe married Marion Krusick in August 1955 and had 2 children together, Aileen and John.

Joe did a variety of things throughout his career, he worked for Markle’s Hardware in Glasgow for several years before moving to Malta, where he opened his own hardware store. He was probably best known for his Toyota pickup running the streets in Malta in the wee hours of the mornings delivering the newspaper before going to his other job as the Phillips County Weed District Supervisor and if you didn’t catch him at either one of those jobs you could run into him in the evenings at Mustang lanes working the bowling alley.

In October of 1998, he lost his wife Marion after 43 years of marriage. He later married Kathleen Williamson in September 2000 and moved to Great Falls where he started working for Cascade County as the weed district supervisor of the Dearborn region and later for aging services transportation department, up until he retired at the age of 86.

Joe enjoyed spending time with family, especially spending time with his grandchildren. Besides his love of family his greatest love was to God. He was a devout Catholic and gave graciously to the church through his gift of music and numerous other talents. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus as a 4th degree Knight.

Joe was preceded in death by his first wife, Marion; mother, Mary Chouinard; father, George Goulet; great-grandson, Damian Kamps; along with his 7 brothers and 5 sisters. He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Goulet; son, John (Brenda) Goulet; and daughter, Aileen (Roger) Swinney; also, sons, Fr. Emmanuel Scott Williamson, Shey (Brenda) Williamson, Kent (Cindi) Williamson; daughters, Kim (Brad) Shettel and Tammy Lafond; as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Arrangements are being made by Schnider’s Funeral Home in Great Falls. Rosary services will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Great Falls on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at 6:30 p.m., followed by funeral services Wednesday, May 13, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. with a luncheon to follow. A luncheon will be held at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Malta on Thursday, May 14, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. followed by graveside services at the Malta Cemetery at 2:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Benefis Peace Hospice in Great Falls or the Catholic Diocese.

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