Obituary: Sherry Langley

Sherry (Stayten/Miller) Langley, aged 73, passed away at home of respiratory failure, on April 26, 2026.

Sherry was born in Butte, MT on December 25, 1952, and raised in Basin, MT.

She loved her children with all her heart. She was an animal activist and advocate, involved in animal rescue and adoptions, no matter what kind of animal. She had a huge heart and adventurous spirit. She will be missed greatly.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Carl Lee and Eleanor Jean Stayten; and nephew, Lee Charles Stayten. She is survived by her son, Ricky Miller; daughter, Crystal M. Miller; nine grandchildren; and eleven great-grandchildren.

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