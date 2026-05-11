Obituary: William John Reese Sr

William J. Reese Sr. passed away peacefully on May 5, 2026, at the age of 93.

He was born in Buffalo, New York. William lived a full and adventurous life marked by dedication to his family, service to his country, and a strong sense of humor that left lasting impressions on everyone who knew him.

William proudly served in the US Navy for 22 years. He had a passion for gold mining and gambling, and he especially cherished time spent with his close-knit circle of friends and family. Known for giving nicknames rather than calling people by their proper names, William brought laughter and warmth wherever he went.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Betty; son, Harry; and daughter, Linda. He is survived by his daughter Jackie; son, William; 9 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren, all of whom will continue to carry his memory forward with love.

William will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew him.

To share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.