Obituary: Mary Ann Ballowe

Mary Ann (Powers) Ballowe, a retired secretary, was born in Hoisington, Kansas on July 4, 1930, to R.H. “Pete” and Gladys Powers. The family moved to Great Falls in 1939, where she resided the rest of her life.

Mary Ann graduated from Great Falls High School in 1948. Upon graduation she worked at Beckman's Furriers until her marriage to Robert L. Ballowe September 3, 1949. She was a stay-at-home Mom for 17 years before returning to work as a Secretary for the Great Falls Public School District at Paris Gibson Junior High School and MSU College of Technology until her retirement in 1990.

Mary Ann was a member of the First United Methodist Church, United Methodist Women and Rebecca Circle. She enjoyed watching her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren perform in sports, music and other activities and she enjoyed traveling.

She is survived by her sons, Robert (Marcia), William (Marnette), and Scott all of Great Falls; daughter, Wendy (Tim) Chapman of Covington, WA; four grandchildren, Mark Ballowe of Missoula, Ben (Jessie) Chapman of Enumclaw, WA, Sammie (Sean) Johnson of Spokane, WA, and Jourdan (Brandon) Anderson of Edmond, OK; and eight great-grandchildren, Mathew, Michaela, and Moriah of Missoula, Cadence and Talitha of Enumclaw, WA, Jacob and Luke of Edmund, OK, and Nash of Spokane, WA. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; sister, Georgia Stahley; granddaughter, Andrea; and brothers-in-law, James Stahley and George Ballowe.

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