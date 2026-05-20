Obituary: Gerrit Dewitt Nicolai

Gerrit Dewitt Nicolai, 86, of Lincoln, passed away on May 13, 2026.

Gerrit Dewitt Nicolai of Lincoln, Montana, died peacefully at home, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born on February 15, 1940 in Great Falls, Montana to Richard and Esther Nicolai. He grew up on the family farm on Gore Hill and attended Franklin School, West Junior High, and Great Falls High School. He was a proud member of the Masons and earned the status of a 32nd degree Freemason.

Gerrit was best known for his work in the automotive business where he was a typical car salesman and bullshitter. He later partnered and owned car dealerships in Yakima, Washington and Missoula, Montana. Later, Gerrit co-owned both Lambkins Bar and Casino and Lambkins Restaurant where he was best known for “ice-cold beer, and a big party at Nicolai’s.” He later worked with the Department of Agriculture where he earned many national level accolades.

Gerrit was also well known in the car show circuit and built and restored many vehicles where he toured the Northwest showing his prized vintage automobiles. Some of his favorites included his first car, a 1928 Ford Model A pickup, 1951 Ford custom coupe, and 1950 Lincoln Cosmopolitan. His restorations earned many awards and the admiration of fellow collectors and friends alike.

He was married to Joanne Guza for 48 years and later divorced. Together, they raised four children: Laura Nicolai, Deborah Cuyle, Gerrit Dirk Nicolai, and Joanie Templeton.

Gerrit leaves behind his four children: Joanie Templeton (Carl) and her children, Carly and Jenna; Gerrit Dirk Nicolai (Angie) and his children, Ali, Damon, Alexis, and Ava; Deborah Cuyle and her children, Nicolais and Emily; Laura Nicolai and her child Anna Marie Clark; and great grandchildren Summer, Josie, Ignatius, and Raphael; and sister Beverly Hedahl.

He was preceded in death by his brothers Duane and Glen, and sister Donna.

In lieu of flowers, please enjoy an ice-cold Miller Genuine Draft in his honor, share some happy memories, and wish him well.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.