Obituary: Brent Mitchell Smithson

Brent Mitchell Smithson, 68, of Great Falls, Montana passed away Thursday morning, May 14, 2026, of natural causes. No services are currently planned. Cremation has taken place under the direction of O’Connor Funeral Home.

Brent was born July 24, 1957, in Nashville, TN and was raised by his grandparents, Jesse Thomas Smithson and Mary Elizabeth Smithson. Always independent, he spent much of his youth traveling, working wherever he could, learning new trades and skills, and helping support his grandmother whenever needed.

In 1974, Brent joined the Navy and served aboard the USS Saratoga (CV-60) as an Aviation Machinist’s Mate. Following his honorable discharge in 1975, he continued building a life defined by hard work and adaptability. Brent worked many different jobs through the years before marrying Cindy Ann (Doan) Smithson in September of 1989. After starting a family, he proudly stepped into the role of full-time father so Cindy could pursue her career in nursing.

Brent devoted his life to taking care of the people he loved. Through hardships, setbacks, and victories alike, he remained a steady source of wisdom, strength, and reliability for his family. He sacrificed freely and without complaint, always placing the needs of those he loved ahead of his own wants or comforts. His children never doubted they could depend on him.

When Cindy was diagnosed with ALS in 2012, Brent dedicated himself entirely to her care. He moved mountains to keep her comfortable, cared for her with unwavering love and dignity, and stayed by her side until her passing in October of 2013.

In the years that followed, Brent lived quietly, but his devotion to his family never faded. Whether through encouragement, support, or simply getting in the car and driving across the country to help his children however he could, he remained the father who showed up when he was needed.

Even during his own declining health, Brent chose to carry his burdens privately, wanting to spare those he loved from pain and worry for as long as possible.

Brent found joy in classic television, playing guitar, philosophy, mechanical tinkering, travel, and contemplating life’s larger mysteries. He had a deep appreciation for beauty in all its forms and had long dreamed of visiting Japan. In recent years, he had begun preparing for that journey, though sadly he was never able to make the trip.

Brent was a member, supporter, and donor of the American Legion, and he regularly donated to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund and the Wounded Warrior Project.

More than anything, Brent will be remembered for his quiet sacrifices, steadfast love, resilience, and the countless ways he carried others through life without ever asking for recognition in return.

Brent is survived by his sons, Zachary Smithson and Mitchell Smithson of Great Falls; daughter, Calley (Smithson) Neibauer of Great Falls; and his granddaughters, Aryanna Smithson and Nova Neibauer of Great Falls.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Jesse and Mary Smithson; and by his wife, Cindy Smithson.

In Brent’s memory, please make donations to the American Legion; National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund; or the Wounded Warriors Project.

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