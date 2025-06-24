Obituary: Billy C. Plunkett

Billy Clifton Plunkett, born on August 25, 1940, in Trenton, Gibson County, Tennessee.

Billy joined the Air Force in 1958, and was stationed in Glasgow, Montana. While stationed in Glasgow, while off duty, he rescued a child from a burning house. He then went from the Air Force and moved to Great Falls, Montana in 1962. There he joined the Air National Guard/Reserve and worked as a firefighter and worked himself up to Chief of the Fire Department. He spent two years in Guam. In 2000, he retired from the Guard firefighting.

During his life, he helped the American Red Cross as a CPR/First Aide instructor. He took many courses for the fire department. He received many awards from the Air Force and the Air National Guard. He was a member of the Sun River Rangers and enjoyed the Cowboy Action Shooting. He was a gun smith and enjoyed collecting many guns.

He was preceded in death by his father, Clifton Earl Plunkett; mother, Ruby Lavern Duke Plunkett; his brothers and sister; as well as his first wife, Romona Nelson. Billy is survived by his wife, Terri L. Plunkett, stepdaughters, Catherine Tentler and Felicia Threadgill; stepson; Seth Threadgill, seven grandchildren; one great-grandson; niece, Dawna Miller; great-niece, Paige Miller; great-nephew Jade Miller, and two nephews, Keith Creveling, and Bruce Creveling.

