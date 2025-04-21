Obituary: Bonnie Ryffel

Bonnie Ryffel passed away of natural causes March 12, 2025 at Benefis Eastview. She was born September 16, 1927 in Great Falls to Bill and Mae Schock of Highwood. As a young girl, She grew up on Upper Highwood creek, attending a one-room school. Her schooling continued in Belt, where she went on to Belt Valley High. It was where she met her high school sweetheart, Bob Ryffel.

Bonnie moved to Washington her senior year, graduating from Walla Walla High. Returning to Montana, she entered the nursing program at the Columbus Hospital. She never forgot that young man from Belt. They were married, April 1, 1947, at the Collins Mansion in Great Falls and celebrated 67 years together.

Bob and Bonnie were blessed with 2 daughters, Robin and Aimee. Their married life started with operating her parents’ ranch at Belt. Later they moved to Great Falls. Bob was a carpenter for Bill Kessner and Bonnie a bookkeeper at Carl Weissman and Sons.

Conrad was the next move, where Bob sold cars for Wright Chevrolet. A year later, the family returned to the Belt ranch and became the proud owners of Schock Cattle Company. Bonnie kept the books for the ranch and was noted for her accurate bookkeeping skills and beautiful handwriting.

Before retiring, she also worked for Rain and Hail Insurance. They moved into a new home at the ranch, but tragically lost the home to a fire. She and Bob rebuilt and continued to live there many years after retirement.

Several years were enjoyed in their home in Belt before moving to Highgate Senior Living. Bob passed away September 18, 2014. Bonnie then moved to Benefis Eastview. She was an excellent self-taught cook and seamstress. Bonnie’s Christmas cookies and candy were enjoyed by family, friends and neighbors. Her beautiful knitting, crocheting, quilting and embroidery filled her home. Daughters, grandchildren and great grandchildren enjoyed her handmade afghan blankets. She loved playing bridge, raising African Violets, leading Bible study, shoes with matching purses, cameras and most of all, her family. She was an active member of the Belt Senior Citizens, a long time member of the Tiger Butte Home Demonstration Club, a 4-H leader and member of the Belt Community Church.

Bonnie is survived by her daughters, Robin (Walt) Mehmke of Great Falls and Aimee (Ed) Wood of Belt, 8 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren,. Also surviving are her bother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jim and Faith Ryffel of Fort Worth, Texas. She was proceded in death by her husband Bob and parents Bill and Mae Schock. Private services will be held at a later date.

Bonnie’s family wishes to thank the staff at Eastview for her compassionate care.