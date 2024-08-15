Obituary: Bonnye Lee Newby

Bonnye Lee Newby passed away on July 28, 2024, in Great Falls, Montana. Bonnye was born on May 24, 1931, in Plentywood, Montana to her parents, Earl and Icy Wyatt.

Upon returning to the area, she worked for the Sweet Home in Chinook and then at the El Toro motel in Havre before moving on to working as a clerk and retailer for JC Penney’s and the Salvation Army. She was a member of the Assembly of God Church, and she enjoyed reading and baking.

She is survived by her daughters, Rebecca Bechtol of Anchorage, Alaska, and Bonnye Spray of Chiloquin, Oregon; son, Steven Newby of Gainesville, Florida; sisters, Betty McConnell of Lebanon, Oregon, Earlene McBride of Bend, Oregon and Molly Marteney of Lebanon, Oregon; brother, Clayton Wyatt of Lebanon, Oregon; eight grandchildren; and 15 great- grandchildren.

