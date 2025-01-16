Obituary: Brandon Duane Batey

Brandon Duane Batey, aged 31, passed away in Murray, Utah on December 21, 2024, after a ten-year battle with congestive heart failure.

Brandon was born on September 20, 1993, to his parents Melanie and Duane in Turlock, California.

In his early years, Brandon moved to Utah with his mother, making this the place Brandon would make most of his lifelong friends, and meet the love of his life, Courtney.

Brandon and Courtney got married on May 29, 2021, and shortly after they moved to Great Falls, Montana to be closer to Courtney’s parents.

After their move, Brandon began working at Sam’s Club, where he would make a few more friends before he was unable to work due to his medical condition. Brandon and Courtney would also welcome their pride and joy, Axel into the world.

In his spare time, Brandon enjoyed playing video games, hockey, soccer, baseball, football, camping, and swimming. Brandon also loved cars and would often boast about having his dream car, his Subaru WRX.

He is survived by his wife, Courtney Batey; son, Axel Batey; mother, Melanie (Todd) St. Onge; father, Duane Batey; sister, Jamie St. Onge; brother, Austin Batey; and many amazing friends.

