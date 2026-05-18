Obituary: Darlene Joanne Thompson

Darlene J. Thompson, 80, of Fort Shaw, peacefully entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior on May 15, 2026.

Darlene Joanne Nelson was born to AnnaBelle and John J. Nelson on July 25, 1945. The second of 6 children, she grew up surrounded by a loving, hardworking family. Darlene had a deep love for music and possessed a remarkable gift for playing the piano, all without ever taking a lesson or reading a note. Evenings were often spent with her siblings and parents, singing around the piano with her dad on the banjo or accordion.

After graduating from Stanley High School, she took a job in town, where she met the man God had chosen to be her lifelong companion.

On August 17, 1962, she married the love of her life, Rod Thompson. Together they built a beautiful life and raised their two children, Jeff and Cindy, on a farm outside of Williston. Darlene found joy in caring for her family and creating a home filled with warmth, love, and lasting memories.

In 1977, they sold the farm, packed up the family and embarked on a grand adventure, crossing the country from Texas to Alaska in an RV. Darlene enjoyed mapping out the route, always looking for fun things to do or see along the way. They spent the school year in Arizona then headed to Alaska for the summer. In the fall of 1978, they settled in Cascade, Montana, where they purchased the Cascade Motel and Trailer Park, and Rod operated his own mechanic shop. Darlene worked alongside him, helping run both businesses with dedication and care. On weekends she and Rod loved taking the family horseback riding and camping in the mountains. Dar loved decorating, and remodeling homes, always bringing beauty and comfort wherever she lived.

In 2002, Rod and Darlene moved to the Fairfield area to be near their son and his family. In 2022, following the passing of her beloved husband in 2019, she moved to assisted living in Great Falls.

A devout Christian, Darlene will be remembered as an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend whose life was marked by faith, love, hard work, and kindness. Darlene leaves behind a legacy of steadfast faith, devotion to family, and a life well lived. She will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew her.

Darlene was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Rodney Thompson and her parents, AnnaBelle and John J. Nelson.

She is survived by her son, Jeff (Susan) Thompson; daughter, Cindy (Bryan) Golie; grandchildren, Jacob and Brydger Golie, Bailey Jo (Silas) Clark, and Tyrell (Kadi) Thompson; great-grandchild, Stetson; sisters, Linda (Jerry) Lumley, Bev Kulczyk, and Marlene Westby; brothers, Wayne Nelson and Warren (Carol) Nelson; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Monday, June 8, at 11:00 a.m. at Fort Shaw Bible Church, 180 Ahern St, Fort Shaw, Montana.

To share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.