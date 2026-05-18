Obituary: Robert "Bob" N. Stafford

Robert “Bob” N. Stafford, 93, passed away on January 14, 2026. Cremation was entrusted to Croxford Funeral Home, and no services have been planned at this time.

Born to Clyde A. and Hannah Kathryn (Nettleton) Stafford on February 3, 1932, in Coeur d’Alene, ID. Bob was raised in Nettleton Gulch until he was 12 years old and the family moved to 4Th Street in Coeur d’Alene; he went on to graduate from Coeur d’Alene High School.

Bob met and married Frances M. (Calkins) Saint, in Coeur d’Alene on 08/06/1956. In 1958, Bob and Frances moved to Noxon, MT, where Bob owned a Conoco gas station until his divorce from Frances in 1968; the couple shared 12 years of marriage, Frances M. Larkin is now 89 years old.

Bob went on to work as a laborer on the Libby Dam during its construction. He met and married Patricia (Beasley) Byrnes on 03/06/1972. Bob and Patricia moved to Bull Lake, MT in 1972 before relocating to Pasco, WA, where Bob was a farmer for Patricia’s family Lorene and Ray Voss. Then in 1977, the couple moved to Anchorage, AK where Bob worked in a lumber mill until it shut down and he went on to work at Prudhoe Bay and Valdez for 3 months before his retirement in 1995.

After his retirement, Bob remodeled the condo next to his and sold both condos in 2006 and bought an “O” lot. The couple then moved back to their roots in Coeur d’Alene in 2011 to be around family. Bob and Patricia shared 46 years together before she passed away on 11/02/2018. After Patricia’s passing, Bob made one last move to Great Falls, MT in 2023, where he remained until his passing.

Bob was an avid woodworker and made beautiful tables for all his family members. He also enjoyed being outdoors; camping, fishing, and hunting. During the summer months, Bob enjoyed baseball, as well as other sports. During the winter months, Bob could be found plowing snow for the Vineyard Church and being extra helpful to those that needed him.

Bob was preceded in death by his loving wife Patricia Stafford; his parents Clyde and Hannah Stafford; brothers Milton (Donna) and Bill (Shirley) Stafford.

He is survived by his son David (Deb) Stafford, who are snowbirds living in Thompson Falls, MT in the summer; stepson Jim (Kerry) Beasley; daughter Suzanne (Mark) Peterson of Great Falls, MT, Connie Stafford of Anchorage, AK; stepdaughter Jeannette (Andy) Kissner; along with 7 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren; sister Betty J. (Kammeyer) Gillespie of Coeur d’Alene, ID.

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