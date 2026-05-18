Obituary: William John Rockwell

William John Rockwell, known to many as “Big Bill,” passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, in Tempe, Arizona, on May 4, 2026, at the age of 81. Born in Seattle, Washington, Bill was the youngest of three boys and the twin brother of Robert L. Rockwell. He graduated from Moorestown High School in New Jersey in 1963 and later attended Montana State University in Bozeman, where he made lifelong friends and met his former wife, Lynda R. Hakert.

After graduating, Bill joined the U.S. Army as an officer, earned his Ranger tab, and served in Vietnam. After separating from the Army, he returned to Montana, where he raised his family and built a life centered on hard work, kindness, service, and the outdoors. He worked at City Motor Company and later U.S. Bank. In Great Falls, he was active in the Boy Scouts of America, the Chamber of Commerce, and on the Great Falls 4th of July Parade Committee. Bill also helped with maintenance at the women’s shelter, assisted at the food bank, and found other ways to serve the community.

Later in life, Bill moved to Arizona, where he volunteered at the Desert Botanical Garden, taught shooting classes, and found friendship and support through an East Valley Vietnam Veterans PTSD group.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Fredrick Wayne Rockwell and Agnes C. (Hay) Rockwell; his older brother, Fred Rockwell; and his twin brother, Robert Rockwell. He is survived by his former wife, Lynda (Hakert) Rockwell of Montana; his daughter, Lynda (Bryan) Guggemos of Arizona; his son, William (Nicole) Rockwell of Alaska; his daughter, Mary Agnes (Will) Muir of Montana; and his daughter, Suzie (Kevin) of North Carolina; and seven grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers or donations, the family encourages those who wish to honor Bill's life to do so in the ways he loved most - spending time outdoors: whether hunting, shooting, fishing, camping, or even just walking and enjoying nature, and lend a helping hand to others whenever the opportunity arises.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Veterans Legacy Memorial website.