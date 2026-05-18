Obituary: Neil Kermit Stanfield

Ret. SFC Neil Kermit Stanfield, 51, of Fayetteville, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 13, 2026. Mr. Neil was born in Teton County, Montana to Kermit Forde Stanfield and Joan Louise Johnsen. He was preceded in death by his father.

Remembered loved and survived by many, Neil unapologetically found his passion and delight in Jesus Christ and has been called home to Him.

He was a soldier, a leader, a carpenter, a student, a gardener, a beekeeper, a hunter, a fisherman and a warrior in every aspect of his life.

He was a pillar in his family and community and will be dearly missed until we see him again. His heart for others will be reflected in all he encountered and was shared through his countless acts of gratitude and generosity.

He is survived by a daughter, Jacquline Rose Stanfield; two sons, Bryce Aaron Stanfield, and Brennan Forde Stanfield; a grandson, Kaiden Aaron Stanfield; his mother, Joan Johnsen; three brothers, Daniel Stanfield, Andrew McKay, and James McKay; two sisters, Kori Burford, and Brenda Pospisil; and many nieces and nephews.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Butler Funeral Home website.