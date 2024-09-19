Obituary: Bret Ronald Christofferson

Bret Ronald Christofferson passed away at his home in Great Falls, MT on Thursday, September 12, 2024 at the age of 60. Bret was born on March 29, 1964 in Chester, MT to Ronald and Janice Christofferson.

He was raised on the family farm and ranch south of Chester for most of his life. He had many travels, residing in several communities, but loved the family farm the best with Butte being a close second.

Bret had several hobbies, one including reclaiming Jeeps of all kinds, but his favorite was drawing and sketching pictures for family and friends. He loved reading old Western novels and would often incorporate his love for them in his artwork.

Bret loved keeping his connections with his family and friends. He would often visit his few old friends from his school days. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Kurt Kammezell, Jerry Gjesdal, and Darrell Hamal for being there when Bret needed them.

Bret is survived by his mom, Janice Elenor Christofferson of Great Falls, MT; his sisters, Karlan Joy (Christofferson) and Bob Rielly of Alpharetta, GA and Stefani Kay (Christofferson) Jennings of Great Falls, MT; his brother, Justin Wayne Christofferson and wife, Libby Christofferson of Hickory, NC; and numerous nieces and nephews.

