Obituary: Brock Trevor Wiegand

Brock Trevor Wiegand, aged 48, of Helena, Montana, passed away on September 6, 2025, from natural causes.

Born on January 22, 1977, in Great Falls, Montana, Brock grew up on his family's Wiegand Ranch. He had a deep love for the Montana outdoors and a special way with animals, finding peace and companionship in the vast landscapes he called home.

Brock's sense of humor was legendary, often getting him both into and out of trouble, and his infectious laugh brightened the lives of everyone around him.

He dedicated his professional life to helping others, forging a career as a deeply passionate critical care nurse. Through his work, he touched and saved many lives, always approaching his patients with compassion and unwavering dedication.

Brock faced a lifelong struggle with alcoholism, a battle he fought with courage and a desire for a better life. Despite his challenges, he will be remembered for his humor and kindness, his love for his children, and the countless people he impacted.

He is survived by his three children, Jaicee, August Luke, and Sadie; his parents, Pam and JC Wiegand; his sister, Brigette Wiegand-Bertha (Brian); his nieces and nephew; aunts; uncles; and many cousins.

A service will be held on Sunday, September 14, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel in Great Falls.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the God’s Love, a Helena Shelter where he volunteered, a place that was close to his heart.

