Obituary: Kris E. Thomas

Kris E. Thomas passed away on September 15, 2025 at his home in Great Falls. Kris was born to the late Jack & Nancy Thomas on June 19, 1973, the youngest of 7 boys. His early education included catholic and public schools.

Kris was One of the “OG” (old guy) dart players in town and was highly regarded in the state as a skilled darts player, known for his talent, dedication, passion and drive for the game. He had no problem teaching and mentoring new players.

His other interests included fishing, or at least until he no longer could stand the smell of fish, golf, if you could call it that, bowling, a fond memory was getting a spare and then 11 strikes in a row, playing horseshoes with his brothers, resulting in the usual brotherly love and banter. He enjoyed baseball and was an avid San Francisco 49ers fan despite coming from a Minnesota Vikings family, often considered a traitor for this.

Kris worked most of his life in sales and sales management, working for Franz Bakery, Schwan’s Food, Deli Express, Resor’s and Frito-Lay.

In addition to his parents Kris was preceded in death by his brother, Bryon.

Kris is survived by 5 brothers, John (Colleen), Mark (Lois), Jim (Julie), Bruce (Amy) and Pat (Ann); and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephew. Kris also had a special relationship with Jacob, whom he considered a son.

Family would also like to acknowledge Kris’s special friends, Doug and Tif.

His friends were like family to him and he was there for you when you needed him and is and will always be “CPTNROCK”.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

