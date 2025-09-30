Obituary: Lois (Staton) Richards

Lois (Staton) Richards, 84, of Power, Montana, peacefully passed away holding Lyle's hand on February 20, 2025, after years of battling her declining health with unwavering determination. Voted as "Miss Congeniality" in high school, she was laughing, teasing, and full of fun until the last few days.

It is challenging to condense Lois's life into a short obituary, as she was so full of life with her infectious optimism and happiness. She always had a big smile for everyone, and her trademark red hair never faded to white, making it easy to identify her.

She leaves behind thousands of stories that cannot begin to capture her sense of humor or the tales of her adventures. Lois leaves behind Lyle, her husband of 63 years; a son, Phillip of Great Falls; and a daughter, Laurie (Brian) of Missoula. She also leaves behind her "sister" and confidant, Shirley Tackes, as well as granddaughters: one who beat her at her own game of cards with ease (Crystal) and another who moved in during Covid and ate all their cheese (Rachel).

Lois was born in Helena on August 19, 1940, to "Red" and Mabel Staton, and grew up in the Bitterroot Valley, graduating from Corvallis High School in 1958. A local veterinarian offered to pay for her to become a veterinarian because of her extensive knowledge of animals and diseases, but life took her in a different direction. She attended college at Dillon and Bozeman for Home Economics, upholstery, and clothing design.

Lyle and Lois started their marriage in Great Falls in 1962, then moved to Power, Montana, in December 1966, to a former dairy farm. Lyle continued to work in Great Falls, traveling five days a week, and Lois managed the farm animals, upholstery work, and family. They were an excellent team, with Lois knowing how to take care of the farm and Lyle knowing how to fix anything she may have mangled when he was at work. Lyle and Lois worked hard, and their two children were the focus of their lives.

Lois was one of the first vendors and a board member for over 30 years at the Great Falls Farmer's Market. She grew vegetables, pumpkins, and squash, in addition to her famous angel food cakes, breads, and cinnamon rolls. When asked for her occupation, we listed "Director of Operations" as it was too difficult just to pick one.

The outside cowgirl had skin cancer and melanoma that spread in her last years. The last years were tough, but Lyle took excellent care of her, and they used humor to get through the pain and sleepless nights. Laurie, Rachel, and Crystal were with her as much as possible to help. The professional teams who recognized her by name kept her spirits up and did their best to help ease her discomfort.

A farewell party was held just before her departure, complete with a crown, balloons, cinnamon rolls, and at least two of her closest friends to tell her how much she was valued. The Peace Hospice Center made her final days peaceful, for which we will forever be grateful.

Our world is strangely quiet. Without Lois, the clock has stopped. Her daughter, Laurie, is late without her regular reminders - including this obituary. The weather is gray, and all the rain she had hoped for has come in the form of tears.

Lois was cremated and buried in Cascade alongside many of the other family and friends instead of being dragged out in the pasture for the coyotes.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.