Obituary: Daniel Joseph Bresnahan

Daniel "Dan" Bresnahan (65) passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on September 24, 2025. His greatest pride was his lifelong career as a drywall installer; a trade he inherited from his father and passed on to his two sons and grandson.

Dan met the love of his life Lisa Martinez while attending Paris Gibson Jr.High School. They married in 1980 and have two wonderful sons, Frankie and Shane. Dan had a half smile and gravely laugh that seemed to have the power to make anyone smile.

One of Dan's first jobs was as a line chef which led him to continue his passion for cooking. In 1980 Dan enlisted in the military alongside his brother Michael. Regrettably Dan was honorably discharged following a military accident in which they were involved resulting in Michael's fatal injuries.

Dan possessed a keen interest in firearms and demonstrated proficiency in their handling. He absolutely loved riding motorcycles, especially the many road trips he took with his wife. Additionally, he enjoyed taking his dog Lobo for walks which often included his longtime military buddy Steve Walker and his dog Emma Notably, Lobo and Emma were siblings.

Dan is survived by his mother Sandy Bresnahan Gurnsey; his wife of 45 years, Lisa Martinez; their children, Frank (Andrea and Shane (Ashley) of Great Falls MT; and three grandchildren, Franklin "Frankie", Amia "Mia" and Michael. He also leaves behind his sisters Carla (Dave) of Edmonds, WA, Debora Ann of Reno, NV and his brother Bob's wife Lisa of Great Falls, Dan also held his nieces and nephews as well as many other relatives and friends close to his heart.

He was preceded in death by his father Dan; his brothers, Robert "Bob", Michael, Steven and his army brother Steve Walker.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date

