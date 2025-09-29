Obituary: Larry Lloyd Chapman

Larry Lloyd Chapman, of Great Falls, MT, passed away on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, at the age of 73. Honoring his wishes there will be no formal service.

Larry was born in Great Falls on February 21, 1952. He was the third of six sons born to Zail and Carol (Porter) Chapman. Larry graduated from GFHS in 1970 and served his country in the US Army after being drafted in 1972. He attended the College of Great Falls and Mt State University, earning a degree in Geological Engineering from MT Tech in 1985. He worked as a geologist, real estate agent and cab driver.

After completing his military service Larry returned to Great Falls and was married to Karen Sunila. They later divorced. He married Marnee Eigeman in 1996, and they had two sons together.

Larry was an avid reader and possessed a vast wealth of knowledge. He liked old movies, old trucks and old things in general. He enjoyed going to estate and garage sales and had a great eye for the good stuff. Larry was an excellent pianist and liked listening to music. He enjoyed time spent outdoors rafting, fishing and camping. Most of all he loved his family and cherished the time he spent with them.

He is survived by his wife Marnee and sons Christopher Chapman and Ryan Chapman, all of Great Falls, brothers Tom (Becky) Chapman of Missoula, Zail (Marilou) Chapman of Vancouver, WA and Joel (Debra)Chapman of Great Falls, sister-in-law Anita Chapman of Great Falls, numerous nieces and nephews and his faithful companion Spot.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers Kenneth and Michael Chapman.

