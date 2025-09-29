Obituary: Merle Venable

Merle Kay Venable passed away peacefully on September 6, 2025, with her beloved husband Bill, son Matt (and daughter-in-law Ashley), daughter Sarah (and son-in-law Matt), and grandchildren Madison, Sydney, Schaefer, Clayton, and Aaron present. After bravely facing cancer, she departed enveloped by the warmth and love of her family.

Born to Sidney and Ruth Lipsig on January 4, 1952, in Chicago, Illinois, Merle carried their legacy of kindness and resilience throughout her life.

She later made Thousand Oaks, California, her home, where she and her first husband Ed welcomed two wonderful children. Merle found joy in raising sheep, spinning wool, beekeeping, and gardening, always nurturing life around her.

In 1986, the family moved to Livingston, Montana, where Merle lovingly raised her children and became an integral part of her community, touching countless lives.

As Matt and Ashley’s family grew, Merle moved to Great Falls to embrace her role as a caring grandmother. She delighted in attending school programs and sporting events, always offering unwavering support and encouragement.

During retirement, Merle continued to shower her grandchildren with love, organizing weekend sleepovers, tending to them during sick days, and filling their lives with stories, freshly quilted blankets, and delicious meals. Her garden bloomed under her care, and her King Charles Spaniels were constant companions.

On October 4, 2014, Merle found happiness anew when she married William Venable. When Sarah started a family, Merle returned to Livingston to continue sharing her wisdom and affection with those she held most dear. She loved being near her 2 new grandchildren, having sleepovers, going on school programs, sports, and all the other activities that she was able to do with her other grandchildren growing up. Even during times of illness, she lovingly cherished every moment with her family and grandchildren, embracing them with unwavering devotion. She was always sure to make time to be with those she loved, giving priority to moments shared together.

Merle and Bill’s days together were filled with simple pleasures, gardening, playing with grandchildren, building enchanting garden train tracks, and enjoying the company of friends.

Merle leaves behind her loving husband William; devoted son Matthew (Ashley) Graf; treasured daughter Sarah (Matt) Keck; precious grandchildren Madison, Sydney, Schaefer Graf and Clayton and Aaron Keck; and a circle of nieces, nephews, cousins, and lifelong friends who will forever hold her memory close.

She now reunites with her father Sidney, mother Ruth, brothers Fred and Alan, and other beloved relatives who preceded her in passing.

Throughout her life, Merle touched the hearts of friends and co-workers alike. She considered her greatest accomplishment to be raising her children and witnessing the flourishing of her family legacy of love that endures in every life she touched.

Her spirit lives through the many gifts she gave to her family and community, remembered for her kindness, compassion, and unending devotion.

A Memorial Service is planned for 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 11, 2025, at Franzen-Davis Funeral Home.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Franzen-Davis Funeral Home website.