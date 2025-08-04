Obituary: Bruce A. Olson

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Bruce A. Olson, 67, who passed away in Great Falls, MT, on July 30, 2025, surrounded by his close family and friends. Bruce was known for his kindness, work ethic, and sense of humor, leaving an indelible mark on all who knew him.

Bruce was born on March 22, 1958, in Great Falls, MT, to Toralv Olson and Eileen (Swift) Pettibone. Raised in Belt, MT, Bruce graduated from Belt Valley High School and lived there until 1978. He also spent many years in Gillett, WY, before eventually returning to his hometown of Great Falls.

Known to his friends and family as “Heavy Duty,” Bruce was one of those rare individuals who truly loved his job. His career as a truck driver allowed him to travel the country, exploring new places while doing something he enjoyed. Bruce had a passion for the open road and was always excited about the adventures each new trip brought.

But it was his role as a grandfather and great-grandfather that brought him the most joy. His grandchildren and great-grandchildren were the light of his life, and he cherished every moment spent with them. Whether he was sneaking off to the park to watch them ride bikes, or simply spending quiet time together, Bruce’s love for his family was evident in everything he did.

Bruce is survived by his loving spouse, Barbara J. Mann (Great Falls, MT); his daughter, Vanita (Ramiro) Zapata (Great Falls, MT); his stepchildren, Kenneth Alefteras (Billings, MT), Robert (Lindsey) West (Great Falls, MT); sisters Mary Lownds (Gillett, WY) and Pam (Chester) Bruce (Broadus, MT); brothers Larry Olson (Great Falls, MT) and Mark (Dawn) Pettibone (Miles City, MT); eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews who all adored him.

Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, Toralv Olson and Eileen (Swift) Pettibone; his stepfather, Walter Pettibone; and his brothers, Mike Olson, Laverne Olson, and Don Olson.

Bruce will be remembered as a man who lived life to the fullest, loved deeply, and cared for those around him. His presence will be greatly missed by his family and friends, but his memory will live on in the stories and hearts of all who knew him.

A Celebration of Life will be held on August 9, 2025, at 1:30 PM at the Times Square Building (525 Central Ave, 3rd Floor) in Great Falls. Family and friends are invited to gather, share stories, and remember Bruce in a potluck-style event. There will also be another Celebration of life in Miles City, MT a date will be posted later.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.