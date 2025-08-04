Obituary: Sheila Kathleen Logan

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Sheila Kathleen (Metts) Logan, who peacefully departed this life on July 31, 2025, surrounded by loved ones at Peace Hospice. Born to Charles and Beverly Metts, on December 30, 1943, in Circle, Montana, Sheila lived a rich and purposeful life of 81 years.

Sheila was a woman of remarkable character, known for her loving nature, charismatic personality, and creative spirit. Her dedication to helping others was evident through her educational achievements, earning both a Bachelor of Science degree in Human Services and a Bachelor of Science degree in Counseling Psychology from the University of Great Falls. She generously shared her compassionate heart through her volunteer work with hospice, bringing comfort to families during their most difficult times. She worked and retired from Benefis Health System of Montana.

Sheila was preceded in death by Leroy Logan, the father of her children. She is lovingly survived by her children, Lisa (Mark) Goodwin and Jonathan (Diane) Logan; her brothers John (Judy) Metts and Randy (Doreen) Metts; her sister Debbie (Hank) Verploegen; many nieces and nephews; five grandchildren, Tyler, Kara, Kayla, Bridger, and Kasie; and five great-grandchildren, Nora, Landon, Kit, Allen, and Bennett.

A Celebration of Life will be held on August 7, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel, 1410 13th Street S, Great Falls, MT. Sheila loved the color purple, so to celebrate her, please consider wearing something purple.

