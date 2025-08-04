Obituary: Thomas Douglas Schwarz

Thomas “Doug” Schwarz, 75, passed away on July 29th, 2025, in Great Falls, Montana. He was born on September 28th, 1949, in San Luis Obispo, California, to Ivan Schwarz and Dulcie Douglas.

In 1989, Doug married the love of his life, Linda R. Baker. The two tied the knot on September 30th in Fircrest, Washington, and went on to share 36 wonderful years together filled with love, laughter, and partnership.

Doug proudly served in the United States Army from March 24th, 1969, to January 7th, 1971. A dedicated and patriotic man, he was honored to have served his country.

After his military service, Doug became a master welder and fabricator, eventually launching his own successful business.

Together, he and Linda built their home in Vaughn, Montana. A place where they made countless memories with their children and grandchildren.

Doug was a man of many passions. He had a love for trying new foods, a fondness for fishing, and a generous spirit that led him to volunteer in his community whenever he could.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Linda Schwarz; his sons, Ivan Schwarz and Charles McDaneld; his daughters, Nikki Schwarz and Jennifer George; and his seven cherished grandchildren.

One of his favorite sayings was, “Must endeavor to persevere.” It was a phrase that reflected his strength, determination, and positive outlook on life.

Doug was the most loving husband and father. He will be missed by all who knew him.

