Obituary: Carl Richter Shonk

Dr. Carl Richter Shonk passed away peacefully on his 88th birthday, May 28, 2025, in Great Falls, Montana. Born in Bliss, Idaho in 1937, Carl spent his early years in various towns across Idaho and Oregon. A curious and gifted student, Carl nurtured a lifelong love of learning, devouring books, immersing himself in classical music, and mastering several instruments. He played the bassoon in the Boise Senior High School band, a testament to his early passion for music.

Carl earned both his B.A. (1959) and M.A. (1960) in physics from the University of Oregon. It was during his undergraduate years that he met the love of his life, Carmen Luis Yuzon, whom he married and shared 66 beautiful years with.

Carl’s career took him to the Los Alamos Scientific Laboratory in New Mexico before he pursued a Ph.D. in physics from the University of Colorado, completed in 1966. Never one to stop learning, Carl went on to earn his M.D. from the University of New Mexico in 1974. He completed his internship and residency at Yale University Hospital, earning his American Board of Radiology certification in 1978. At Yale, Carl became Chief Resident and served as an instructor and assistant professor in the Department of Therapeutic Radiology.

In 1983, Carl, Carmen, and their daughter, Lisa, relocated to Great Falls, Montana, where he became Head of the Radiation Oncology Department at Columbus Hospital. He led the department with dedication until his retirement in 1998.

Carl and his daughter, Lisa, shared a bond that went beyond father and daughter; they were best friends. Despite his demanding career, Carl never missed a chance to play Pac-Man, go roller skating to "Funky Town," or simply be present for his daughter.

As a grandfather, Carl was hands-on, loving, and always ready to lend a hand even for the less glamorous tasks like changing diapers. He passed on quirky yet practical life lessons such as always traveling with vitamin C, cherry cough drops, Gas-X, and to always check the weather. He taught his granddaughters that no day is complete without dark chocolate and Diet Coke. He made Barnes & Noble outings a tradition and movie nights featuring timeless classics like The Sound of Music, The Princess Bride, and Back to the Future. Even the family’s “grand-doggers” looked forward to Carl’s secret table scraps during meals.

Carl treasured time with extended family, often going on trips and attending gatherings that included visits to the OMSI Museum, the Oregon Zoo, and Dan & Louie’s Oyster Bar. His deep bond with his sister Marjory and brother Jerry was marked by a lifetime of shared laughter, love, and unforgettable memories.

Carl is survived by his beloved wife, Carmen; their daughter, Lisa and her husband Travis Cushman, and their three daughters, Valerie, Carly, and Kayla. He also leaves behind Kayla’s husband, Brant Burckhard, and their three children Oaklyn, OllieMae, and Kaylin; as well as many nieces, nephews, and extended family who cherished him dearly.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.