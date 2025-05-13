Obituary: Carmen Clair Zimmerman

Carmen Clair Zimmerman, 79, of Great Falls, MT passed away at her home on February 17, 2025. Carmen was born in Oklahoma City, OK on December 18, 1945, she was later adopted in 1950 by Walker and Marge Pyle.

Though born in Oklahoma City, Carmen was raised in Walters, OK, where she attended local schools and graduated from Enid High School in 1964. Carmen was successful in high school, where she won Tri state for Voice, she went on to graduate from MIT in the 1970s.

Carmen shared her life with four husbands, she married George Nieman in Walters, OK in 1965, Sixto Cordova in Houston, TX in 1978, Juan Lopez in Houston, TX in 1982, and Doug Zimmerman in Great Falls, MT in 2006. She was blessed with two sons, Sixto Juan Cordova II and Shawn Paige Neiman, and three daughters Shannon Gayle McMahon, Deborah Dawn Hailey, and Reba Perez (Nieman).

Carmen was a jack of all trades; she succeeded in everything she put her hands on. She was a caregiver for ten years and had her own business in taking care of the elderly. Carmen advocated for the elderly and the orphans.

Her hobbies included Candy Striping, orphanage work in Kansas City, as she was very passionate about little orphans. She also loved music and loved to sing. She attended the Church of Christ, First English Lutheran, and Alexander Temple where she was the Director of the Choir.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.