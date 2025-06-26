Obituary: Bruce Douglas Patterson

Bruce Douglas Patterson, 79, passed away of natural causes on Tuesday, May 28th, 2024, at his home in Great Falls, MT. Bruce was born on April 20th, 1945, in Manhattan, KS, to Gordon and Carolyn Patterson.

He was raised in Montana for most of his life, attending Great Falls High School and graduating with the class of 1963. He then attended Montana State University from 1963 to 1968, graduating with a bachelor's degree in botany. He continued his education at Tulane University Medical School in New Orleans, LA.

While at Tulane, he met his future wife, Nancy. After a year of dating, they were married in Houston, TX, in December of 1969. Following graduation from medical school, they moved to Denver, CO. During his internship and residency in Denver, Bruce and Nancy had three children: twins Jennifer and Andrew and later another son Jeremy. In 1977 Bruce and his young family moved to Great Falls, MT. Bruce worked as a pathologist at Deaconess Hospital and later Benefis Hospital until retiring in 2007.

Bruce was extremely talented with his hands, spending countless hours building and flying model airplanes with his son, Jeremy. Additionally, he was a licensed private pilot and enjoyed taking flights in his full-sized Cessna 182. He also took pleasure in wood carving, dying Ukrainian Easter Eggs, crocheting, knitting, tatting, macrame, and marquetry. During the four years his wife, Nancy, was attending naturopathic medical school in Kenmore, WA, he developed an interest in building looms and tying Persian rugs, even going so far as hand-spinning and dying his own yarn. Bruce spent many hours in his beautiful flower beds and large vegetable garden. Bruce enjoyed fly-fishing and tying his own flies. He had multiple tropical fish tanks over the years. He enjoyed hiking with his family and accompanying his son on scouting outings.

Bruce is survived by wife, Nancy Patterson of Great Falls, MT; daughter Jennifer Patterson Albino (Osiris) of Everett, WA; son Jeremy Patterson of San Jose, CA; granddaughter Genevieve Albino of Everett, WA; brothers Roger Patterson (Margie) of Gainesville, FL, and Gary Patterson (Yolanda) of Bakersfield, CA; sisters Kay Burdick of Eugene, OR, Janet Kovalchik (Bud)of Spokane, WA, and Young Sook Wagner of Spokane, WA; and numerous nieces and nephews. Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, Gordon and Carolyn Patterson, and infant son Andrew Patterson.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.

CELEBRATION OF LIFE

BRUCE D. PATTERSON

4/20/1945 – 5/28/2024

Friday, July 18, 2025

6:00 pm No-Host Dinner at 3-D International Restaurant & Lounge

1825 Smelter Avenue Black Eagle, MT 59414

8:30 pm Lighting of Great Falls Historic 10th Street Bridge

In Loving Memory of Bruce Patterson

Ceremony on the south end of the bridge

Saturday, July19, 2025

Breakfast On your own

11:00 am Celebration of Life at First United Methodist Church

610 Second Avenue North, Great Falls, MT 59401

1:00 pm Lunch at Patterson House

514 Deer Drive Great Falls, MT 59404

Dinner Pizza at Patterson house

Sunday, July 20, 2025

9:00 am-ish Leave for King’s Hill to spread ashes

(Exact time of departure to be decided the day before)

Approximately 1h 30m drive from Great Falls