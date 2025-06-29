Obituary: Donald Lee Bedker

Donald was born in North Platte, Nebraska, in 1930. His family enjoyed hunting arrowheads, helping on the family farm, and working on the railroad. Donald excelled in sports; he often won first place in the high hurdles.

One of the accomplishments he was most proud of was being a national level competitor in the Drake Relays, at Madison Square Garden, for the University of Nebraska track team, causing us all to be avid Cornhusker fans. Donald was also proud of serving his country during the Korean War as an army artillery officer.

He enjoyed telling the story of when he won Gloria Fae Emerick’s hand in marriage in 1956. They were a devoted couple for 63 years until her passing in 2019.

Donald was a gifted wood worker which prompted him to load up his family in a 1955 Chevy Bel Air Hardtop and move to Great Falls in 1958 to accept an Industrial Arts position at East Junior. In 1965, Donald became a guidance counselor and head track coach at the newly opened CMRussell high school.

Many knew Gloria and Donald as Belt School Concessionaire’s, members of Sunrise Presbyterian for 50 years, avid gardeners, and host and hostess to bridge parties extraordinaire.

Donald helped Gloria head up the development of 18 acres of Russell Park. Family, neighbors, and friends were their delight.

Donald loved being a Grampa and Great Grampa. His 94 years are fondly remembered and missed by eight great grandchildren, his grandchildren: Zachary Bumgarner (Skye), Amy Leritz (Sam), Murphy Campbell (Angela), Molly Campbell (Preston), and Madison Alviar (Christian); his daughters and sons-in-law: Cindy and Greg Bumgarner, Lorilee and Chris Campbell and many dear friends and relatives.