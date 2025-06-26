Obituary: Howard G. "Gus" Sand

Howard G. “Gus” Sand, aged 80, passed away peacefully on May 20, 2025, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Duluth Minnesota on September 22, 1944, he was the son of Harry and Esther Sand.

He graduated from Valier High School. He was drafted into the Army and spent 2 years there. He then attended 4 years of college in Bozeman, MT graduating with a degree in accounting.

He lived a life marked by integrity, curiosity, and quiet strength. Gus spent his career as an auditor where his precision, education, and fairness earned trust and respect from colleagues and clients alike.

Gus had a deep passion for traveling. Whether it was a road trip through the countryside, exploring new cities, or discovering hidden gems close to home, he found joy in experiencing the world.

He shared that love of adventure with his wife, Debbi Sand, his partner in life, for many cherished years. Together, they built a life filled with love, laughter, and lasting memories. Gus was also passionate about history and loved sharing his stories and knowledge with those around him.

He is survived by his wife, Debbi Sand; daughter, Autumn Sand; son, Darin Allen; and brothers, Wayne and Ralph Sand.

The family asks that those who knew him honor his memory in their own meaningful way – through quiet reflections, shared stories, or time spent with loved ones.

