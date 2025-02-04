Obituary: Carol Marie Salway-Henderson

Carol Marie Salway-Henderson passed away on January 31, 2025. A celebration of her life will be held in Spring 2025. She was born November 3, 1955, in Browning to Sullivan Hameline and Hildegard “Tiny” Henriksen.

Carol attended schools in Browning, and Cut Bank, and received her associate degree in business administration at Blackfeet Community College. She worked various jobs including as a bus driver, a bank loan processor, and as a home attendant at the Blackfeet Nurturing Center.

Carol enjoyed beading, attending to her flower garden, visiting with her many friends, and spending time with her children, foster children, and her grandchildren.

Carol is survived by her husband, Frank Henderson and her daughters, Carla Lott, Raynell Dunham (Tony), Inez Nation, and Ciara Henderson. Along with her grandchildren, Marissa, Laura, Amanda, Anthony, DJ, Devon, Raven, Marlena, Michael; and great-grandchildren, Kaiden, Isaiah, Matthew, Gideon, Solomon, Elijah, Takoa, Savoy, Monay, Scarlett, Rebekha, William and Samuel. Carol was a part of a large family that included fifteen siblings, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

