Obituary: Carolyn Mae Schmidt

Carolyn Mae Schmidt, a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, and compassionate caregiver, passed away peacefully on June 12, 2025, in Great Falls, Montana. She was 88.

Born in Kalispell, Montana, on April 19, 1937, Carolyn was raised in both Deer Lodge and Conrad, where her journey of lifelong service and kindness began. She graduated from Conrad High School in 1955 and went on to earn her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Montana State College in 1959.

Carolyn married the love of her life, Albert Otto Schmidt, on August 9, 1959, in Conrad, Montana. Together, they shared nearly 66 wonderful years, marked by love, laughter, and shared adventures. Al and Carolyn lived in both Great Falls and Conrad during their marriage, but ultimately settled in Great Falls permanently. There, Carolyn worked as a registered nurse and Al worked for the Great Falls School District and the Montana Air National Guard.

Throughout her long and impactful nursing career, Carolyn provided care, compassion, and guidance in various roles—as a staff nurse, public health nurse, supervisor, and nursing instructor. She worked in hospitals, served with the City County Public Health Department, taught nursing students at MSU, and later worked as a respected supervisor at the Great Falls VoTech Center. She retired in 1994, leaving behind a legacy of mentorship and service.

Outside of her career, Carolyn was known for her quick sense of humor and love of the outdoors. She enjoyed camping, working on cabin projects, playing cards, and baking her famous apple pies and chocolate zucchini cake. She also enjoyed spending time with family, reading, and cooking—activities that brought her joy and created lasting memories with those she loved. She volunteered with the Scottish Rite Children’s Language Clinic and was a faithful member of her church.

Carolyn and Al treasured their time together, especially road trips to Yellowstone and Glacier National Parks and cruises to Alaska and Hawaii. But their true heaven on earth was spending time at their cabin on the Dearborn River.

Carolyn is survived by her beloved husband, Albert Schmidt of Great Falls; her children, Richard Schmidt (Billings), Juliana (Paul) Schiweck (Lewiston, ID), and Michael (Wendy) Schmidt (Billings); eight grandchildren; and six great- grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond G. Barth and Mae N. Barth (Robinson).

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on June 30 at Faith Lutheran Church (1300 Ferguson Dr.) in Great Falls, and all who wish to attend are warmly invited to celebrate Carolyn’s life.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.