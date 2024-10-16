Obituary: Cathy Gretch

Cathy Gretch, a former journalist, died peacefully in her sleep on Sunday, October 13, 2024, at her home. She was 67. She was born Cathy Kauffman on April 15, 1957, to James "Jim" and Edith “Edie” (Hajek) Kauffman in Chinon, France.

She was raised in Great Falls, graduating in 1975 from Great Falls High School. She went on to receive her bachelor's degree from the College of Great Falls (now University of Providence) while working full-time at Benefis (formerly Deaconess) Hospital.

Cathy later started her 17-year career at the Great Falls Tribune as a newsroom assistant. She was known for her decorative heart collection proudly displayed on the front desk, as well as for her gentle humor that permeated the human-interest articles she wrote.

Perhaps most notably, Cathy was well known for her compassion and kindness as she worked with families to write obituaries for their loved ones. She took pride in personalizing obituaries to reflect the love and individual experiences of each person. She truly helped to ease a difficult process for many grieving families throughout her career.

Cathy was an avid reader whose knowledge of Tudor England and the current royal family could compete with the best, yet she also maintained a lifelong dream of owning a baby blue AMC Gremlin with Levi interior.

Above all else, Cathy was a dedicated wife and mother. She loved her family with her entire being. Whether it was taking an evening family drive along the Missouri River or making a Sunday night dinner accompanied by the music of Enya, she was happiest when she was with her husband and children (and eventually grandchildren).

Cathy is survived by her husband, Jim; children, Shannon (Denny) Rindal of Choctaw, OK and Megan (Dominique) Gretch of Jackson, NJ; grandchildren, Dawson Jay Rindal and Grayson James Rindal, both of whom she adored; and her brother, Steve Kauffman of Orlando, FL.

A memorial service will be held at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel Friday, October 18, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. followed by a reception at the University of Providence in the University Center Conference Room.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.