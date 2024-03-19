Obituary: Cathy Jayne Thorson

Lifelong resident of Great Falls Cathy Thorson passed away on Friday, March 15, 2024 with her loving family by her side. Cathy was born in Great Falls, MT to Alfred Thorson and Helen Osterman on February 13, 1956.

She graduated from Great Falls High School in 1974 and began her lifelong career in food service. She enjoyed connecting with her customers and gave each and every one of them a memorable dining experience.

Cathy had a bright green thumb when it came to her garden. She grew everything from different flowers to delicious vegetables. Not only was her garden a spectacle, but Cathy also made it a point to keep her yard in pristine condition. She would often spend her weekends mowing and landscaping.

Cathy also cooked the best meals on this side of the river. She would leave the room drooling and wanting more after serving her favorite family dishes. If she wasn’t cooking, she was outside camping and fishing.

Cathy is survived by her daughters, Marvalee Jayne Singleton of Great Falls, MT, and Katie (Casey) Morris of Bonney Lake, WA; her sister, Connie Thorson of Bellingham, WA; and her grandchildren, Cooper (8), Clayton (7), Casen (5), Camden (1), Jaylee (22), and Julie (29).

