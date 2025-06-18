Obituary: Charles Andrew Hurin Jr.

It is with great sadness that the children of Charles “Chip” Andrew Hurin Jr. announce his passing on Monday June 9, 2025 at the age of 75, on his farm 15 miles northwest of Great Falls, MT.

Chip was born in Great Falls, MT, on September 24, 1949 to Charles and Genevieve Hurin. He was raised on the family farm, which instilled a hard work ethic, perseverance during times of thick and thin, and a passion for agriculture. Growing up, Chip was fond of his horse, Patches; cocker spaniel, Happy; and all the cattle that he helped his father and grandfather raise. His appearance reflected his roots as he stayed true to his Wrangler jeans, cowboy boots, and long sleeve western shirts.

Chip attended Neuman School, a one-room country school, for grades 1-8, and graduated from Power High School in 1967. He completed two quarters at MSU-Northern in Havre and one quarter at MSU-Bozeman. He then served in the Montana Air National Guard Reserve and was honorably discharged in 1974 at the rank of staff sergeant. He was also married for 26 years to his ex-wife Patty with whom he raised his two children.

Chip's heart for the family farm kept him home, where he poured his life and love into his family and work. He took pride in the quality of his Red Angus cows. When he would sell his calves in the fall, every year auctioneers at Western Livestock would say, “Here come Chip’s good red calves!” He was loyal to having only Chevy vehicles and Case IH farm equipment. Through drought, hail storms, sawflies, and hardships, Chip dedicated his life to holding onto the farm his grandfather began in 1915.

Chip will be remembered by his friendly personality. He wasn’t afraid to stop and greet friends or neighbors whether it had been one day or twenty years since he last saw them. He had a sharp memory for faces and names. He appreciated a good joke and always had one off-the-cuff to share. He was quite the story-teller and enjoyed spending time with good friends over hot coffee. His characteristic humor and antics will not soon be forgotten. He cherished time spent with his children, and grandchildren who loving called him “Papa Chip”. Underneath his tough, ornery exterior Chip had a warm, tender heart of gold, loved deeply, and recognized sentimental value. He would give the shirt off his back for his friends and family.

Chip is preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Genevieve Hurin as well as grandchild Lincoln. He is survived by his sister, Myrna Dixon (Russell), son, Steven Hurin (Katie), daughter, Courtney Pawlowski (Jerry), and grandchildren: Lucas, Sam, and Macy.

In accordance with his humble nature, Chip wished not to hold a funeral service; however, a casual Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

Chip’s children would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to the many caring friends and neighbors who checked in and supported him so he could spend his final days at home on the farm. Chip will be dearly missed by so many.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.