Obituary: Charles "Chuck" Allen Kind

Charles “Chuck” Allen Kind was born in Kalispell, Montana on November 3, 1945, has graduated into eternity with his Heavenly Father on July 31, 2025.

Chuck moved from Kalispell to Highwood when he was 13 years old. He worked at the sawmill with his dad and family until he graduated from high school. After he graduated from Highwood High School, Chuck and a couple friends headed to Alaska where he held several different jobs, got in some complex situations, and realized that he needed to leave the last frontier in order to stay out of jail, as he would say. So many stories have come from his adventures in his early years as he was quite a wild man.

As many young men his age were being drafted, he signed up to join the Army and they took him despite his color blindness. He was stationed in Germany during the Vietnam War as a tanker and all that that job entailed. Chuck had many stories to tell from his time in the service, one in which he would play acey ducey, a card game, with fellow comrades in order to get money for going out. After getting out of the service and coming back to Montana, Chuck’s life changed for the better when he met Carol, the love of his life, and within three months they were married.

He has always had a wonderful work ethic and his family meant everything to him. Regardless of the tough times he went through he showed up and was there for his family, instilling in us that actions speak louder than words. He led a life of integrity, honor, and was respected by a great many people. He was a very genuine person who enjoyed the great outdoors whether it was hunting, fishing, camping, golf or teaching, not just his children, but other families’ children how to waterski, fish, hunt, and of course play cards.

Even as he advanced in age he would look forward to family gatherings because card playing and taking others’ money would be involved. Right up until the week before his passing he had cards every Wednesday for a few family and friends. He also had a love for his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Although he wasn’t as outspoken on this topic as his wife was, in his own way he walked the talk, opening his home to others, extending kindness and grace to those struggling with heartache and spoke with those fighting illness and disease about their eternal destination because he wanted to see them in eternity. He knew the only way to heaven is to accept Jesus in your heart as your personal Lord and Savior.

Preceding him into eternity are his beautiful wife, Carol Kind; parents, Charles and Loretta Kind; sister, Holly Willis; and granddaughter, Brittney Cobb. Left to continue on without him are his children, son, Daniel (Kristen) Kind of Laurel; daughters, Kelly Kind of Florida and Jennifer (Jeff) Schneider of TriCities, WA; siblings, Sandy (Bill) Zanto, Renee (Jr) Kotthoff, Darwin (Cheryl) Kind, and Laurie (Larry) Baum; along with 8 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren spread across the United States.

The family will have a Celebration of Life that will take place on September 4, 2024, at 6 p.m. at Central Assembly of God Church in Great Falls, MT with an ice cream social to follow. Those who would like to join the family at Tiber Dam for some camping, fishing, and card playing are welcome September 5-7. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Peace Hospice of Great Falls or the Great Falls Rescue Mission.

